Pupils at a school got an insight into politics from a peer.

Lord Norton of Louth visited Greenfields Academy in Grantham to talk about his journey into politics and the role the House of Lords has in the passing of laws, holding the government to account and making recommendations to the government on a range of topics through its committee work.

He is currently working on a long-term project to further improve the work of the House of Lords and to build in measures to revisit and, if necessary, adapt new laws in the period after their implementation.

Headteacher, Andy Rush, said: “This was a great opportunity for Greenfields pupils. They learnt a lot about why we need the House of Lords, I did too!

“Lord Norton said he was impressed by the engagement of our pupils in both the assembly and question and answer session, which is nice to hear. They are a credit to the school.”