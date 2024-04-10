Primary school students have helped to raise awareness for a brain tumour charity.

Pupils from Corby Glen Primary School took part in Wear a Hat Day on March 28 after David Wilson Homes set them a creative task to help raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Wear a Hat day encourages people to wear hats to draw attention to the head, reminding everyone of a disease that is often invisible, while raising funds for research and awareness of living with a brain tumour.

Corby Glen Primary School pupils on Wear a Hat Day.

Amanda Treacy, Year 2 teacher and activity lead at Corby Glen Primary School, said: “The children had great fun decorating their hard hats and wore them with pride when leaving school at the end of the day.”

David Wilson Homes donated over 20 children’s hard hats, as well as supplies to the Year 2 class at the school for the children to personalise their own hats.

Rachael Harrsion, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “In the UK, research from Brain Tumour Research indicates that 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, so we feel that it is crucial to bring further awareness of this disease and the dedicated charity.

“As a leading homebuilder, we aim to engage with and support local communities and charities as much as possible, and we hope this activity has allowed the pupils at Corby Glen Primary School to have fun while learning about such a worthwhile cause.”

Brain Tumour Research is a UK-based medical research charity that funds research and raises awareness about brain tumours.