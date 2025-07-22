A special milestone was marked as a group of Year 6 pupils opened a time capsule they had buried when a school first opened seven years ago.

Poplar Farm School in Grantham welcomed its first reception pupils in September 2018 and, now Year 6 leavers, they gathered on Thursday (July 17) to unlock memories from their earliest days.

TV personality Jen Pringle, known for her work on Channel 5’s Milkshake, also returned to officially open the capsule alongside the children, staff, parents, and representatives from the Wates Group, the construction company behind the school building.

Capsule being raised by site manager, Mark Andrews, overseen by pupils who had helped bury it originally. Photo: David Dawson

Jen had helped bury the time capsule and unveiled a plaque when the school originally opened in 2018.

Paul Hill, director of primary education at C.I.T (Community Inclusive Trust) Academies, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the pupils’ and staff’s journey since day one.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive councillor for children’s services, Coun Natalie Oliver (Reform UK), also spoke about the significance of the school’s development and its positive impact on the community.

Channel 5 children's presenter, Jen Pringle with year 6 pupils looking at items that are going back in the time capsule to be opened on the school's 25th anniversary. Photo: David Dawson

Year 6 pupils shared their favourite memories from their time at Poplar Farm, recalling everything from their first teddy bears’ picnic to their latest achievements.

Jen helped the children open the capsule, revealing newspaper clippings, photos, artwork, and notes about their childhood dreams.

Headteacher Kate Hodson described the day as “wonderful” and “full of emotion”.

Year Six leavers from Poplar Farm Primary School opening a time capsule that was buried in 2017 when the school opened, with Channel 5 children's presenter, Jen Pringle. Photo: David Dawson

Poplar Farm’s official opening in 2018 saw their new pupils burying a time capsule, and now those same pupils have opened it back up.

“Watching our reception children from 2018 grow through the school has been an absolute privilege,” she said.

“They are all a credit to the school. We wish them well on their forward journey onto secondary school.”

“What a privilege to return and see how the school has progressed and how the children have grown,” said Jen Pringle.

The new pupils placing special items in the time capsule in 2018.

“It was wonderful to open the time capsule and sift through all the items the children put in there seven years ago. I can’t believe it has been that long.”

Coun Oliver concluded by highlighting the significance of the school’s build and development.

“It’s made a real difference to the local community since opening,” she said.

Back in time, when the pupils were fresh-faced and adding items to the time capsule in 2018.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the school go from strength to strength, and I think the staff and pupils can be proud of all they’ve achieved.

“The school’s first pupils are now ready to move on to secondary school, and I’m sure their time here will have given them a strong foundation for the future.”

The children then filled the capsule once more with new mementoes, including artwork, photos, and even confectionery wrappers.

Channel 5 children's presenter, Jen Pringle with year 6 pupils looking at items that are going back in the time capsule to be opened on the school's 25th anniversary. Photo: David Dawson

Channel 5 children's TV presenter, Jen Pringle, speaking to the children. Photo: David Dawson

The capsule will be reburied until 2043, when Poplar Farm School celebrates its 25th anniversary.