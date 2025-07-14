Pupils have been given rare behind-the-scenes access to members of a daredevil team who put on dynamic air shows.

Gardening club members at Walton Academy in Grantham enjoyed a visit to RAF Waddington on Wednesday, July 9, where they had a close-up look at the world-famous Red Arrows.

They got to see what life was like on base and planted a red and white flower display reflecting the colours of the iconic display team who performed part of their aerial display.

Students planted a red and white flower display on the base. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Mike Hoad, vice principal at Walton Academy, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to experience something truly unique.

“The team at RAF Waddington were incredibly generous with their time and knowledge, and we’re very grateful for the chance to return in the future.”

The group was welcomed by Squadron Leader David Cooper, Officer Commanding Mission Support Flight, who hosted the visit and introduced students to various aspects of RAF operations.

Student from Walton Academy visited the Red Arrows. PHOTOS: SUBMITTED

Staff allowed them to sit in the pilots’ red chairs, handle a G-force suit, and climb into the cockpit of a decommissioned Red Arrow Hawk T1 jet.

They also met Squadron Leader Doug Smith, chief of staff, who shared insights into the planning and precision behind the Red Arrows’ display work.

After a mission briefing in the mess room, students observed pilots preparing for a flyover at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and watched the MET weather briefing.

Students observed pilots preparing for a flyover at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

A highlight for the students was watching the Red Arrows take off and perform part of their aerial display.

Students met members of the squadron. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The Red Arrows’ display work. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The Red Arrows gave an aerial display. PHOTOS: SUBMITTED

Students enjoyed a rare behind-the-scenes visit. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Students visit the base at RAF Waddington. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Students were allowed to sit in the cockpit. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The visit offered a valuable opportunity to explore science, teamwork and practical skills in a real-world setting.