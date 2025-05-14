Portraits by Priory Ruskin Academy pupils to brighten up window of Olive Tree Art Gift and Home in Grantham
A series of visually impressive portraits created by young people will go on display in a town business.
Three pupils from Priory Ruskin Academy have been named winners of a school art competition and will see their portraits, among others, exhibited at Olive Tree Art Gift and Home in Grantham.
Ana M, Ruby B and Emiliya U were chosen as winners in Key Stages 3, 4 and 5 respectively.
Teacher Eleanor Wallace said: “It was a fantastic competition.”
Their artwork was selected for its creativity and individuality, as part of the school’s drive to promote artistic expression beyond the classroom.
In addition to the winning pieces, some of the most colourful submissions from other entrants will also be showcased in the shop once framing is complete.
The school’s visual arts teacher Eleanor Wallace said the contest aimed to encourage pupils to make their art personal and to celebrate the talent across all year groups.
More than 60 entries were received, with pupils from Years 7 to 13 taking part.
Winners have also received art supplies as prizes for their achievements.