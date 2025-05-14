A series of visually impressive portraits created by young people will go on display in a town business.

Three pupils from Priory Ruskin Academy have been named winners of a school art competition and will see their portraits, among others, exhibited at Olive Tree Art Gift and Home in Grantham.

Ana M, Ruby B and Emiliya U were chosen as winners in Key Stages 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

From left: Ana M, KS3 winner; Ruby B, KS4 winner; and Emiliya U, KS5 winner. Image: Supplied

Teacher Eleanor Wallace said: “It was a fantastic competition.”

Their artwork was selected for its creativity and individuality, as part of the school’s drive to promote artistic expression beyond the classroom.

In addition to the winning pieces, some of the most colourful submissions from other entrants will also be showcased in the shop once framing is complete.

Here’s Ana M’s winning Key Stage 3 entry. Image: Supplied

This is Ruby B’s winning piece for Key Stage 4. Image: Supplied

Emiliya U’s portrait was selected as a winner. Image: Supplied

The school’s visual arts teacher Eleanor Wallace said the contest aimed to encourage pupils to make their art personal and to celebrate the talent across all year groups.

More than 60 entries were received, with pupils from Years 7 to 13 taking part.

This entry came from Marissa T. Image: Supplied

Daisy B’s portrait is full of personality. Image: Supplied

Lydia B created this striking portrait. Image: Supplied

This colourful piece is by Johannah L. Image: Supplied

Here’s a portrait by Abigail D. Image: Supplied

This piece was created by Goda T. Image: Supplied

This artwork was submitted by Lexi L-T. Image: Supplied

Layla H produced this imaginative piece. Image: Supplied

Here’s Claudia K’s expressive entry. Image: Supplied

Winners have also received art supplies as prizes for their achievements.