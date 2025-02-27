A village primary school has been won thousands of pounds worth of equipment to help boost their pupils’ learning resources.

Pupils and staff at Leadenham CE Primary Academy, which is part of Infinity Academies Trust, have won £2,500 worth of equipment and resources for outdoor learning.

The resources, provided by Enrich and British Orienteering, will give pupils a chance to develop their skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and resilience through outdoor activities.

Leadenham's pupils with their new equipment.

The prize includes custom-made maps of the school grounds for orienteering activities, as well as detailed learning plans, resources, and staff training to integrate outdoor education across all subjects, a s well as lessons designed to link subjects such as maths, geography, and physical education.

John Slater, executive headteacher, said: “Outdoor learning is a cornerstone of our approach here at Leadenham. We are fortunate to have a dedicated outdoor learning area, and this prize, thanks to Enrich and British Orienteering, will allow us to deliver an even richer, cross-curricular programme.

“The entire school community is buzzing with excitement over this incredible win, and the pupils can’t wait to dive into the new lessons and activities.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “This prize is a brilliant opportunity for the school. Supporting our children’s growth and development through innovative initiatives like this is always a priority.”