A primary school has been recognised for its emphasis on global learning and cultural partnerships.

St Anne’s CE Primary School in Grantham has earned the Intermediate level of the British Council’s International School Award for its commitment to bringing the world into the classroom.

The award recognises schools that embed an international dimension into their curriculum, helping pupils develop cultural understanding and skills needed in today’s global society.

St Anne's School, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

St Anne’s international work includes partnerships with Zhukivtsi Gymnasium in Ukraine and Grüner Schule in Berlin, Germany.

Its pupils come from diverse backgrounds, speaking more than 25 languages, which the school celebrates as part of its Church School value of Belonging.

Headteacher Elizabeth Hindmarsh said: “I am delighted that our international work has been recognised.

“Learning about our pupils’ heritage is a special way to ‘walk in love’ and ‘shine their light’.

“During a time of international conflict, it is especially important that we show compassion.”

Teaching Assistants Michaela Peinando and Caroline Handforth, who lead an after-school Spanish club, emphasised the benefits for pupils.

“It is important for the children to know about other cultures and how other countries live,” they said.

“They learn to appreciate our quality of life.”

Year 4 pupils added that learning other languages improves education prospects and fosters respect for different cultures.

Shannon West, Head of UK Schools at the British Council, praised St Anne’s for its collaborative international projects, saying they help pupils become globally aware citizens.

Since 1999, over 6,000 UK schools have received the International School Award.