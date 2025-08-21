Pupils and staff are celebrating excellent GCSE results at Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen.

Year 11 pupils sat their examinations earlier this year, following months of preparation; hard work and extensive support from teaching staff.

Meinardas from Charles Read Academy. Photo: Supplied

Pupils across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Charles Read Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown despite the challenges they’ve faced.

Those pupils who have seen their hard work pay off particularly well include:

* Meinardas: two grade 7s, four grade 6s. Meinardas goes on to Lincoln College to study A-levels in business, economics and accounting.

Phoebe from Charles Read Academy. Photo: Supplied

Lewis from Charles Read Academy. Photo: Supplied

* Phoebe: one grade 8, three grade 6s, three grade 5s. Phoebe intends to study physics, maths and history at Priory Ruskin Academy.

* Lewis: two grade 7s, two grade 6s, 4 grade 5s. He will be studying A-levels at Walton Academy. He is taking chemistry, physics and drama.

Sue Jones, executive principal at Charles Read Academy, said: ‘We are very proud of our students who have worked hard and shown a commitment to their studies as well as gaining a great set of transferrable life skills alongside their academic achievements. As a non-selective school in a grammar school catchment we are very proud of the progress our students make.”

Charlie King, head of school at Charles Read Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students. Their determination, commitment, and positive attitude have led to some truly impressive results. These achievements reflect not only academic ability but also resilience, aspiration, and the support of our CRA community.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust which the school is part of, added: “Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.”