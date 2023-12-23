Schoolchildren celebrated the festive season with a Christmas concert earlier this week.

Pupils from Charles Read Academy showcased their musical talent in the Christmas event on Monday (December 18).

The packed audience at the academy enjoyed hearing seasonal crowd-pleasers and renditions of Christmas family favourites performed by the Year 7 pupils and some GCSE music accompaniments.

Audiences watch on as pupils perform.

Charlie King, head of school, said: “There is no better way to celebrate our talented musicians and singers than putting together a festive concert for their families and the local community.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“Thank you to all our staff and pupils for all their efforts to make this concert such a resounding success.

“We are all feeling very festive now and looking forward to all the celebrations!”

Charles Read Academy students peforming.

Pupils performed well-known carols, including Silent Night, where the pupils held candles and sang around the hall.

They also sang Feliz Navidad in Spanish and parents and families joined in the singing.