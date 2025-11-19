A school’s pupil-led appeal has been launched once again to help ensure every child has a toy under the tree this Christmas.

Now in it’s tenth year, The Toy Bank at The King’s School, Grantham, is back again in a bid to support households during an expensive time of year, when they may be feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

Led by the school’s sixth form team, it is asking for the public’s support to donate toys to help the school achieve its goal of ensuring every child has a present this Christmas.

The Kings School assistant headteacher Nathan Whales with pupils who helped out in the toy bank in 2024. Photo: Supplied

These can then be picked up for free by families in need.

Each year the initiative has seen thousands of toys distributed within the community, helping put smiles on faces on Christmas morning — with a record of nearly 3,000 gifts donated to 219 children in Grantham last year.

The sixth form pupils, dubbed an ‘incredible group of young people’, take on a number of leadership roles each year and are key to helping drive the project forwards. The assembly team have already presented to all year groups, aiming to get the whole school of pupils to support the cause once again this year.

Regular updates on the campaign are posted to the initiative’s Facebook page, The Kings School Grantham Toy Bank.

Unwrapped pre-loved and new toys can be donated between 8.15am and 8.45am at the main school gates, or with Price and Sons Funeral Directors between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, at 70 Castlegate, until November 26.

The Kings School Toy Bank is back for its tenth year this Christmas. Photo: Supplied

Tony Ruby Estate Agents are also offering a doorstep donation pick-up service, which can be arranged via Facebook, or Whatsapp on 07900 010507.

The Toy Bank will this year be located in the Old Malting’s Building, Wharf Road, in partnership with The National Grief Advice Service, where donations can also be dropped off.

It will be open for collections on Wednesdays, December 3, 10, and 17, between 12.45pm to 3.30pm.