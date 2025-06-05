Three out of four people on trial have pleaded guilty to failing to meet the emotional and physical needs of dogs in their care at a breeding business.

Four dog breeding business directors have, for the past four days, been on trial for causing unnecessary suffering to dogs at Little Rascals, also known as Puppies at Home, at The Dairies farm, Brant Broughton.

These were Amy Allen, 41, of Jericho Road, Balderton; Bridgett Dickens, 61, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; Peter Dickens, 65, of Yeadley, Ashbourne; and Edward Swindells, 48, of The Clays, Brant Broughton, who each face multiple charges of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and breaching their duty to ensure their welfare.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Today (June 5), Amy Allen, Bridgett Dickens, and Peter Dickens, pleaded guilty to two charges — with the other charges of ‘causing unnecessary suffering’ dismissed by the prosecution with no evidence offered.

These are that they: “Did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of animals namely dogs for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice by: a) failing to provide a suitable environment, which included housing some animals on wood shavings causing a variety of adverse physical effects upon the animals, and b) failing to provide veterinary care for a variety of physical medical conditions and as such you did not protect the said animals from pain, suffering, injury or disease.”

They also: “Did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of animals namely 84 dogs for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice, in that you by failed to adequately address the emotional and behavioural needs of the animals.”

Both charges are listed as being jointly with their co-defendants, including Edward Swindells who will continue to stand trial at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The court has previously heard how 374 dogs were found at the kennels when a warrant was executed by Lincolnshire Police and the RSPCA on November 13, 2018.

95 were seized as they were found to be suffering, while 22 were in need of treatment under general anaesthetic, and one in five dogs were found to be in need of an urgent veterinary check-up.

The court has heard the animals — which included a wide variety of breeds including spaniels, poodles, spitz, pugs, beagles, and mix-breeds among others — had conditions including dental disease, infections, ear mites, and displayed ‘concerning’ behaviour.

The RSPCA’s operation followed intelligence — 37 videos and 111 images — supplied in July that year.

A provisional sentencing date of June 20 has been set for Amy Allen, Bridgett Dickens, and Peter Dickens, to allow the trial to conclude prior to sentencing.