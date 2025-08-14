Nearly seven years after an RSPCA raid on a puppy breeding business, its directors have been sentenced for failing to ensure the welfare of their dogs.

Edward Swindells, 50, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; Amy Allen, 42, of Jericho Road, Balderton; Bridgett Dickens, 62, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; and Peter Dickens, 67, of Yeadley, Ashbourne, were sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (August 14).

Their offences related to Brant Broughton-based puppy business Little Rascals — also known as Puppies At Home and Pets Ltd — at the The Dairies farm, where, on November 13, 2018, Lincolnshire Police and the RSPCA executed a warrant following video and image intelligence supplied to the animal society earlier that year.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

95 dogs were seized, of a total of 374 dogs and puppies on the property, with dental disease, mites, infections, and concerning behaviour including fear responses to the kennel staff, and OCD-like compulsions among the issues identified.

The court also heard there were inconsistencies with record keeping at the business, poor cleanliness and bio-security measures, and a lack of puppy socialisation.

Dickens, Dickens, and Allen each pleaded guilty to two modified charges four days into this trial — the most recent in a long saga of court appearances since a first hearing in 2019 — of failing in their duty as a person responsible for ensuring the welfare of the animals, by failing to provide and suitable environment and veterinary care, and failing to address 84 dogs’ emotional and behavioural needs.

All three were given a 14-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, for each offence. These are to be served concurrently, and reflected the guilty pleas.

Swindells, who licensing application documents showed to be ‘breeding manager’ at the business, remained on trial, and was found guilty of seven offences in his absence on June 20.

These included five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, which were due to failing to provide veterinary care for eye, ear, skin, and dental conditions affecting between five and 11 dogs, and failing to address the emotional and behavioural needs of 84 dogs.

He was also convicted on two counts of breaching his duty as a person responsible for ensuring the welfare of the animals, due to 30 dogs being housed on wood shavings which caused adverse physical effects, and failing to provide veterinary care for 52 dogs.

Swindells was given a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, for each offence, also to be served concurrently.

No community requirements were made in respect of any of the four, due to their “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and unlikeliness of reoffending.

The Judge said: “I cannot accept this was well meaning but incompetent… the people involved must have been aware of the suffering of the dogs.

“We’re not talking about one to two household pets, but hundreds of dogs bred for profit.”

She noted that as a commercial enterprise the defendants, who ‘held positions of responsibility’ at Little Rascals, should have meet standards of care and record keeping.

All four defendants have also been disqualified from owning, keeping, or dealing in dogs for 10 years, with a minimum of six years before an application can be made for termination.

The Judge described the order as necessary due to the “gravity and seriousness” of the offences.

It was acknowledged that Bridgett Dickens showed “considerable remorse”, and that Allen also showed remorse and “regretted working at the kennels” — but that Swindells “does not accept responsibility”.

Costs were also ordered, to help compensate some of the more than £105,000 bill the RSPCA had incurred as the prosecution in the case.

Dickens and Dickens must pay £3,000 each, and Allen and Swindells £5,000 each. The costs reflected the defendant’s means, and they were also all made subject to a surcharge of £115 each.

Speaking ahead of the Judge’s sentencing, the prosecution counsel had claimed the offences could not be considered “effectively incompetent but well-meaning care” due to the professional nature of the defendants’ involvement with the dogs, as well as the neglect being “prolonged” and on a commercial scale. It was also suggested that the enterprise had been run with more regard for profits than welfare.

She added that the four breeders had “little remorse” and “little acceptance” of the suffering, and in the case of Swindells “complete non-acceptance of any responsibility at all”.

This was however disputed by the representatives for Dickens, Dickens, and Allen, who explained that the neglect wasn’t prolonged as no lengthy medical treatment was required by the dogs, and maintained that the welfare issues were a result of “incompetent” care rather than wilful neglect.

Bridget Dickens’ counsel noted her acceptance that there were “about 100 too many dogs on the site” and that this had led to some of the failings, while Peter Dickens’ representative explained that he had spent his entire life looking after animals, and accepted the care given “wasn’t quite enough” in this case.

The court also heard that Allen had, in the years since the raid, found work as a veterinary care assistant and pursued multiple additional animal care qualifications, where she had seen success.

A representative for Swindells noted his life-long struggle with his health, and asked that his lack of “hands-on ability” which restricted his involvement with the dogs be taken into account.

None of the defendants had any previous convictions, and the Judge accepted their “good character”.