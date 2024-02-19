A quiz night is being held to raise money for charity.

Grantham Town FC will be hosting the quiz on Friday (February 23) from 7pm.

The event will raise money for the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), which is part of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship.

Teams of people up to six can enter and it costs £5 per person.

For more information, contact Katie Bennington by calling 07795 495803.