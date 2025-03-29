A estate agent and charity quizmaster has raised more than £40,000 for Childline.

Jonathan Hammond MBE, of Hammond Property Services, Bingham, this month presented a cheque for £5,634 to the NSPCC, taking his fundraising total over the mammoth milestone.

The money was raised by his annual charity quiz, which he started 18 years ago to offer a cryptic challenge for family and friends over the winter months.

Quizmaster Jonathan Hammond, and Barbara Elsey of NSPCC.

Now, participants from around the world take part every year, including quiz enthusiasts from New Zealand and China.

The latest quiz, which was launched last September, was based on literary characters and winners were chosen in a special draw at Number 16 Café in Bingham Market Place.

Jonathan said: “I am really proud to be donating this money to the Childline team in Nottingham. We now have youngsters in their 20s and 30s taking part in the quiz but also those in their 90s. People get excited about the quiz and treat the challenge as an essential part of their annual festivities.

“It costs Childline £4 to answer a call from a vulnerable child, and so to see the amount of money raised by people is always incredibly heart-warming for me. It is wonderful to think how the quiz over the years has not only become an essential part of people’s autumnal and winter festivities but a means to give hope to those children and young people needing help.”

Jonathan presented his latest cheque to Barbara Elsey, the NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for the East Midlands, taking his donation to Childline since 2007 to a total of £40,000.

Barbara said: “Jonathan is a wonderful force of nature and has done so much over the years to raise money for Childline. His work shows that fundraising can be both fun and life changing but also fundraising is also great at bringing people closer together.

“At a time where there is much to worry about for children and young people, it is always uplifting and reassuring to know that there are people like Jonathan who work tirelessly to make the world a better place.”