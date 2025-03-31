The race is on for South Kesteven District Council to allocate more than £1.2 million of funding to local projects before it is lost to a wider pot.

The new leaders of the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA) have asked district council leaders to review their UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocations by September.

It comes as leaders confirm that, from 2026 onwards, all future funding of this type will be managed and distributed by the MCCA.

Money. Stock image

If unallocated by the deadline, funds will be pooled, swallowed up and redistributed across Greater Lincolnshire — meaning there’s six months to ensure the cash is spent locally.

Councils have been told to prioritise cross-boundary projects for a smoother transition to MCCA funding.

In February, Conservative leaders Martin Hill (Lincolnshire), Philip Jackson (North East Lincolnshire), and Rob Waltham (North Lincolnshire) wrote: “Authorities are free to make their own prioritisation of their allocations and need to ensure investment plans have been through their own relevant governance process to ensure alignment with the slightly revised government guidance and political sign-off.

“However, all delivery authorities are recommended to take due regard, as part of their decision-making, of the single-year nature of the allocation and note that any future funding of this nature will be managed and distributed by the MCCA.

“As such, you are encouraged to give priority to schemes aligning closely to MCCA priorities and collaborative schemes crossing authority boundaries, to assist in the transition to a centrally funded position and maximise opportunities for longer-term funding sustainability.”

The council does not need to spend the money, but needs to have a plan in place for where it will go.

Ashley Baxter

At the most recent full meeting of South Kesteven District Council, leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind) asked for support for a revised breakdown of funding.

He said the funding had already gone to numerous projects, with the council hearing most recently about solar panels on top of St Wulfram’s Church.

“This is great for Grantham and great for climate change,” he said.

“They were paid for by the UKSPF, but the money has gone all around the district… the bases for table tennis tables across the district are going in as we speak,” he said, adding thanks to councillors for “rigorous and robust debate” around spending plans.

The council plans to allocate funding as follows: 60% to community and place, 30% to local business, 6.25% to people and skills, and 3.75% to administration.

A report outlined how the categories matched the MCCA’s priorities, including infrastructure, transport, housing, skills, net zero, and economic growth.

The report lists specific projects SKDC aims to fund, including up to £200,000 for decarbonisation/solar installation projects, £200,000 for parish funds for community facilities/play parks (broken up into £10,000 per grant), £65,000 for education support and skills programmes, and £10,000 for a skills summit for school or college leavers.

The chief executive, in consultation with the leader, has authority to finalise and submit the Investment Plan to the MCCA.

What should the money be spent on? Leave your views in the comments below or email news@lincsonline.co.uk