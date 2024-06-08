A couple whose extraordinary journey began in an underground nuclear monitoring station are celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary today (Saturday, June 8).

Alan and Pat Campion met at the station in Fiskerton, near Lincoln, and began dating in 1972.

Amidst the backdrop of the Royal Observer Corps, their love blossomed, culminating in a proposal at the Centurian Inn in Lincoln, before a wedding ceremony in Owmby-by-Spital on June 8, 1974.

Alan and Pat Campion are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their reception took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, which also hosted their Silver Wedding Anniversary celebrations in 1999.

After a honeymoon in Matlock Bath, the newlyweds settled down in Grantham.

Now living in Dysart Road, Alan, 76, and Pat, 73, have been the bedrock of their local community for decades.

Alan and Pat on their wedding day.

With three daughters and three grandchildren, their family is a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

Throughout their marriage, Alan, a telecommunications engineer, and Pat, with various civil service roles, have cherished moments of togetherness, from family gatherings to ballroom dancing, scrabble matches, and even building memories with Lego.

As they prepare to celebrate this remarkable milestone, the couple reflects on their journey, including humorous anecdotes from their wedding day, such as Pat's car breaking down and Alan's improvised bow tie fastened with a safety pin.

When asked about the secret to their enduring marriage, the couple modestly shared that there are no secrets—just a deep mutual respect and unwavering commitment to each other's happiness.

The couple will celebrate their Golden Wedding with a trip to Cleethorpes, joined by members of their wedding party.

In a statement to the couple, their family said: “All of their family send love and congratulations for this special occasion with good wishes for many more happy years ahead.”