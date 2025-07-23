A radio presenter has revealed the embarrassing after effects of attempting to try an ear-steaming town curry.

Grantham’s much-loved Bindi Indian restaurant may be long gone, but it still manages to linger on the palate - as Radio One DJ Jack Saunders proved.

The former Bindi curry house in Grantham. Image: Google

The 32-year-old reminisced about trying one of the world’s hottest dishes during The Official Chart show on Friday (July 18).

During a segment discussing the traditional Asian dish, Saunders recalled the time he crossed the county border to try the ear-steaming Widower - at one point the world’s spiciest curry - during his time as a student at Nottingham Trent University.

“I’m a bit of a one with curries myself, I have to say,” Saunders, who also hosts The New Music Show, said.

Jack Saunders made the revelation on The Official Chart show. Image: BBC Sounds

“I love a bit of spice me, apart from the one time when I was at university in Nottingham, about half an hour away in a place called Grantham, there was a guy who used to hold the world record for the world’s spiciest curry.”

That curry, the Widower, was the brainchild of Muhammed Karim, the managing director and chef at the former London Road establishment.

The Widower was made with 20 incredibly hot Naga Infinity chilies and the food was so spicy customers had to sign a disclaimer before eating.

It was said to be 10,000 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and rated six million united on the Scoville scale, the measurement used for chilli pepper heat - where a jalapeno rates up to 8,000.

Dr Ian Rothwell became the first person to eat the entire dish, consuming it in just over an hour in 2013.

Yet some people who have attempted the challenge reportedly experienced effects like sweating, crying, shaking, vomiting, and even hallucinations.

Things weren’t that bad for Saunders, but he didn’t leave the establishment with al of his dignity in tact.

“I had a sip, like, almost of the curry and it blew my brains out,” he continued.

“To the point I drank so much milk that I ended up throwing up on his kid’s slide in his garden.

“It wasn’t a good look for me, I have to say.”

Despite its popularity, Bindi closed in 2014… even if the memories remain for those who dared to take on the Widower.