Cadets from a town school have helped a Second World War veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.

Grantham resident Terry Hobbs, who served in the RAF, marked the milestone last week, joined by family along with two cadets from the King’s School.

During the war, he was seconded to the Canadian 433 (Porcupine) Squadron in 1944, where he flew Halifax bombers on more than 33 operations over Europe.

Terry Hobbs in uniform during his RAF days. Photo: Supplied

At just 19, he faced missions where returning home was never certain, with over 55,000 of his Bomber Command comrades never making it back.

Despite also spending time with Nos. 7 and 49 Squadrons, Terry often spoke fondly of his Halifax crew mates.

After the war, he dedicated his career to aviation safety, working as an electrical engineer at De Havilland—later Hawker Siddeley and British Aerospace—until retiring as deputy chief electrical engineer in 1986.

Terry with the two cadets from Grantham King's School. Photo: Supplied

His work contributed to aircraft such as the Hornet, Vampire, and the BAE125, a highly successful private jet.

Honouring his centenary, the recently reformed 433 Squadron sent Terry a congratulatory letter, thanking him for his wartime service with the ‘Porcupines’.

Terry Hobbs (far right) with the Halifax aircraft labelled 'Beer is Best' that he flew in most. Photo: Supplied

Terry with his letter and gift from the Canadian 433 (Porcupine) Squadron. Photo: Supplied

Have you or a family or friend celebrated a milestone birthday recently? Email us on news@lincsonline.co.uk to let us know.