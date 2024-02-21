Rail passengers face delays after a signalling fault.

Lines have reopened between Peterborough and Grantham, however disruption is still expected until 2pm.

LNER trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes.

Trains are delayed through Grantham.

Tickets will be accepted on:

• Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.

• TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York / Newcastle.

• Northern betweenDoncaster, Sheffield, York / Leeds.

• East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International, Leicester and Sheffield.

• CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster / Leeds, York and Newcastle / Edinburgh.

• Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough

Passengers are advised to check their journeys.