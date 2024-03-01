Rail passengers face disruption due to a signalling fault.

Cross Country trains through Stamford and East Midlands Railway trains through Grantham are affected.

As a result of a fault with the signalling system at Ely, all lines are disrupted until 2.30pm. However, this may change as there has been disruption this morning (Friday, March 1).

Trains are facings disruption.

Grantham passengers already face delays today as there is a limited LNER services due to strike action.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys.