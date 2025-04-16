Commuters through Lincolnshire are being warned of disruption today (Wednesday) due to a points failure affecting several London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services.

The issue between Doncaster and Grantham, which LNER reported shortly after 1.40pm today (April 16), has caused multiple services to be delayed, cancelled or altered.

Travellers have been urged to check live updates on LNER’s website before heading to stations.

LNER services have been delayed between Grantham and Doncaster. Image: LNER

To support affected passengers, LNER confirmed that customers with cancelled bookings can travel on other LNER services departing up to two hours before or after their originally scheduled train.

Alternatively, they can use one of the two closest earlier or later services, depending on what best supports their journey.

LNER also arranged ticket acceptance with several other rail operators at no additional cost.

The fault relates to points – the movable sections of track that allow trains to switch between lines – which are vital for routing trains safely.

A points failure can lead to significant delays and requires urgent engineering attention.

Network Rail explains that signalling and points failures remain a common cause of delays, but ongoing investment and maintenance work aim to reduce such incidents in future.

Earlier today, a tree also blocked tracks between Newark and Lincoln.

This has since been cleared, according to East Midlands Railway, but it also caused some disruption to travellers.