Grantham trains affected due to fire near Stevenage railway station
Rail passengers travelling to London may face delays.
Due to a fire next to a track at Stevenage earlier today (Wednesday, October 9), trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
As a result, passengers travelling to or from London for Grantham on LNER trains may face delays.
Firefighters are dealing with the incident near the railway, so trains have been stopped in the area.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Routes affected include:
Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
Great Northern between Stevenage and Moorgate
LNER between Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Newcastle / York / Harrogate / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln and London Kings Cross
Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross