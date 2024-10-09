Rail passengers travelling to London may face delays.

Due to a fire next to a track at Stevenage earlier today (Wednesday, October 9), trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

As a result, passengers travelling to or from London for Grantham on LNER trains may face delays.

LNER trains to or from Grantham to London could be affected.

Firefighters are dealing with the incident near the railway, so trains have been stopped in the area.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Routes affected include:

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern between Stevenage and Moorgate

LNER between Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Newcastle / York / Harrogate / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross