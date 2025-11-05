Installation of new track is to cause disruption to train services on a popular route this weekend (November 8 and 9), with rail replacement buses to be operated instead.

The replacement buses will operate between Nottingham, Grantham, and Sleaford as Network Rail carries out two projects to improve the condition of the railway in the area.

A £1.3m investment will see 1.6km of new track installed at Ancaster, to provide passengers with more reliable journeys; while new railway sleepers, which support the rails and hold them in place, will also be installed at Scarrington Lane level crossing, Nottinghamshire.

Work is to take place at Scarrington Lane level crossing, Nottinghamshire, causing disruption to East Midlands Railway services between Nottingham and Skegness. Photo: Network Rail

Dan Matthews, Network Rail operations director, said: “We’re investing in the long-term reliability of the railway by upgrading the track and replacing sleepers with more sustainable materials. These improvements will help deliver smoother, more dependable journeys for passengers.

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused and grateful for everyone’s patience while we carry out this important work.”

On Saturday, November 8, East Midlands Railway (EMR) services between Nottingham and Skegness will operate between Nottingham and Grantham, and between Sleaford and Skegness only.

Connecting rail replacement buses will run between Grantham and Sleaford.

On Sunday, November 9, EMR services between Nottingham and Skegness will operate between Sleaford and Skegness only. Rail replacement buses will run between Nottingham and Sleaford.

There will also be a revised timetable on Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich services, as trains will not call at Grantham. The station will instead be served by rail replacement buses from Nottingham.

Philippa Cresswell, EMR customer experience director, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to Skegness on either Saturday, November 8, or Sunday, November 9, check their journey in advance, as rail replacement buses will be in place between Nottingham, Grantham, and Sleaford and journeys will take longer than usual.

“On Sunday, November 9, there will also be a revised timetable between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich.

“This work by Network Rail will help improve the reliability of our services in the long term, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while it takes place.”

Passengers are advised to check all parts of their journey with their train operators or National Rail before travelling.