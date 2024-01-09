Home   Grantham   News   Article

East Midlands Railway services disrupted between Leicester-Nottingham-Lincoln-Grimsby and Newark Northgate-Lincoln as person was hit by train

By Marta Tavares
Published: 17:00, 09 January 2024
 | Updated: 18:50, 09 January 2024

Train services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services were called to Newark Northgate station at 3.47pm today (Tuesday, January 9) and paramedics are still at the scene.

As a result, East Midlands Railway services are being delayed and cancelled between Newark Castle, Newark Northgate and Lincoln.

Services on the Leicester-Nottingham are running, with a reduced service between Nottingham and Newark Castle.

Newark Castle Railway Station
Services between Newark Castle and Lincoln are unable to run. A rail replacement service has been in place since 6.10pm.

British Transport Police has been approached for further information.

