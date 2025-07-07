Dysart Park Family Fun Day features Grantham Town Football Club and new fairground attraction
Rain didn’t stop play at a family day out that featured a new fairground ride and football games for youngsters.
Dysart Park Family Fun Day took place yesterday (Sunday, July 6) in Grantham and rainy showers couldn't deter, adults, kids and dogs alike from taking part.
Grantham Town Football Club players joined in the fun by offering football demonstrations and visitors enjoyed a dog show sponsored by Dog Adventure Centre.
Lydia Gallaher, chairperson of Dysart Park Action Group, said: “We were grateful to have the support of Grantham Town Football Club for the first time this year.
“The rainy weather only brought a greater sense of community and togetherness to the day.”
“The highlight for me was seeing the older kids racing in the arena - they got soaking wet, but loved it.”
The forecast was for thundery showers and the day went ahead as planned with the sun coming for most of it.
Lydia said: “ When it did rain, the faithful crowds took shelter for the rain clouds to go over and remained in the park for the day.
“The weather did not phase the dogs or the animals exhibited at Animals UK, which were a great success.
“It is staggering how much support we get at the events we put at Dysart Park for the community.”
A new ride for youngsters went down well.
Linda Jackson said: “A new attraction was a tea cup ride for little children.
“Although it rained , the families came and enjoyed their time.
“All the young children got in the arena following the ball around and got kick the ball into the goal.”
The Dysart Park Action Group wishes to thank the following businesses and organisations who helped with the event.
Aaron (Franco’s Ices) who organised the food vendors, Kathy (Zest Brewery), Chris (Graves Events), Tom (Tom’s Rides), Sue (GTS First Aid), Linda (dog show) and Faith Life Church.
Upcoming events include:
Pantaloons open air theatre will be performing Robin Hood on Saturday, August and tickets can be purchased at https://thepantaloons.co.uk/robin-hood/
Dysart Park Jazz Festival on Sunday, September. GRAB will be the headline act again this year.
Dysart Park Action Group is launching its first Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 14.
For further information visit Dysart Park Action Group on Facebook.