Rain didn’t stop play at a family day out that featured a new fairground ride and football games for youngsters.

Dysart Park Family Fun Day took place yesterday (Sunday, July 6) in Grantham and rainy showers couldn't deter, adults, kids and dogs alike from taking part.

Grantham Town Football Club players joined in the fun by offering football demonstrations and visitors enjoyed a dog show sponsored by Dog Adventure Centre.

Action from Donna's Zumba class. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

Lydia Gallaher, chairperson of Dysart Park Action Group, said: “We were grateful to have the support of Grantham Town Football Club for the first time this year.

“The rainy weather only brought a greater sense of community and togetherness to the day.”

“The highlight for me was seeing the older kids racing in the arena - they got soaking wet, but loved it.”

Kate Hayes and Lorraine Rohland from Lincs Dog Training with border collies Bodie and Kal. PHOTO@ DAVID LOWNDES

The forecast was for thundery showers and the day went ahead as planned with the sun coming for most of it.

Lydia said: “ When it did rain, the faithful crowds took shelter for the rain clouds to go over and remained in the park for the day.

“The weather did not phase the dogs or the animals exhibited at Animals UK, which were a great success.

Jason Meadows, Animals UK with tarantula Charlotte. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

“It is staggering how much support we get at the events we put at Dysart Park for the community.”

A new ride for youngsters went down well.

Linda Jackson said: “A new attraction was a tea cup ride for little children.

Martin Gordon of Animals UK with tortoise Bulbassaur. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

“Although it rained , the families came and enjoyed their time.

“All the young children got in the arena following the ball around and got kick the ball into the goal.”

The Dysart Park Action Group wishes to thank the following businesses and organisations who helped with the event.

Harrowby FC fundraisers Lorette Greensmith and Paul Fixter. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

Aaron (Franco’s Ices) who organised the food vendors, Kathy (Zest Brewery), Chris (Graves Events), Tom (Tom’s Rides), Sue (GTS First Aid), Linda (dog show) and Faith Life Church.

Upcoming events include:

Pantaloons open air theatre will be performing Robin Hood on Saturday, August and tickets can be purchased at https://thepantaloons.co.uk/robin-hood/

Dysart Park Jazz Festival on Sunday, September. GRAB will be the headline act again this year.

Kelly Chittock and son Frederick Wood looking at a large snake on show. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

Dysart Park Action Group is launching its first Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 14.

Martin Kinghoward, Gill Becken and Kevin Beckin from Grantham Steampunkers. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

Amanda Beckett, Alkicia Mockus, Phil Caunt, Thomas Caunt and Pat Whyte showcase handicrafts with the Light Space. PHOTO: DAVID LOWNDES

For further information visit Dysart Park Action Group on Facebook.