A rare 16th-Century book packed with hundreds of animal illustrations — including a mythical sea satyr — has returned to a town church after nearly a year of conservation work.

Historiae Animalium (Histories of Animals), written in Latin by Swiss scholar Conrad Gesner and first published in the 1500s, forms part of the historic Francis Trigge Chained Library housed in St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

Accredited conservator Bridget Warrington, formerly of Cambridge and now based in North Yorkshire, recently completed the conservation and cleaning of the volume.

From left: Dr John Manterfield, custos of the Trigge Library; Bridget Warrington, book conservator; and Dr Brian Stagg, emeritus custos. Photo: Supplied.

Containing parts of four of Gesner’s five volumes, the restored book includes illustrations and descriptions of birds, fish, reptiles and quadrupeds — from camels and tigers to over 200 birds and even a sea satyr drawn from ancient accounts.

John Manterfield, custos (keeper) of the library, called Gesner “the David Attenborough of his day”, noting the zoologist’s detailed accounts of species known in Europe, Asia and North Africa.

“The Zoological Society of London still holds Conrad Gesner in high esteem,” he added.

Founded in 1598 by Rev Francis Trigge, the chained library was a valuable reference source in its time, with access controlled by four keyholders, including the mayor, vicars and the grammar school headmaster,

“There is every likelihood that boys attending the school, including the young Isaac Newton, would have been fascinated by these Gesner volumes,” said Mr Manterfield.

Visitors can view Historiae Animalium along with other rare early books in the Trigge Library at St Wulfram’s on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10am to 12noon, until the end of September.

Entry is free, with donations welcome to support conservation work.

The Grade I listed medieval church, with its 180ft spire, opens daily from 9am to 4pm.