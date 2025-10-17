A town-centre shop and flat have gone on sale for £300,000.

The freehold property at 89 London Road in Grantham comprises a ground-floor retail warehouse and first-floor flat totalling 3,835sqft.

Marketing agents NG Chartered Surveyors of West Bridgford, Nottingham, who have advertised the property on Rightmove, say it offers investors a strong return and a prime location near the A1.

The 3,835sqft site includes a retail unit, warehouse and one-bedroom flat. Photo: Google Streetview

Let to Pets and Friends Trading Ltd, the retail unit operates as a pet grooming store.

It produces an annual rent of £26,250, while the flat above generates £5,353 through an assured shorthold tenancy, creating a combined income of £31,603.

Built in the 1950s or 1960s, the building has a steel frame, brick walls, and a single-skin asbestos roof with lights.

The retail space spans three split levels and includes a dog-wash, grooming parlour, sales floor, kitchenette, WC, storage, office and mezzanine.

The residential flat above includes a lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, accessed by a private ground-floor entrance, and benefits from UPVC double glazing and electric heating.

Externally, the property offers parking for up to eight vehicles and access from London Road and Inner Street in a primarily commercial area.

Located half a kilometre from Grantham railway station and 1.25 miles from the A1(M), the site provides strong links to London, Leicester and Nottingham.

The surrounding area is primarily commercial, with several nearby retail and warehouse units.