Heavy rain has led to raw sewage flowing into a village’s streams and playing fields with residents branding it an “eyesore”.

The sewage has resulted in Ancaster, near Grantham, looking like an “eyesore”, said resident Keith Swinbourne.

The stream through the village is filled with toilet paper and other waste, including a condom, is now moving into the fields Keith said.

The sewage has made its way into a stream and fields.

Keith said he can see the mess from his windows and as a result, it is affecting not only his drains, but also other residents in the village.

He said: “It is impacting most of the village and it has a bad smell.

“It is also at the bottom of a grassed area where children play.

“It happened before we got the first lot of rain at the weekend. If we get more rain, then what is going to happen?”

Keith has been in contact with Anglian Water about the problem and he claims the last thing he was told was that they were “monitoring the situation”.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “The problems we're seeing in Ancaster is caused by rainwater and surface water getting into the sewer network.

“Our sewers are designed to take away the waste from homes and businesses, but not excess rainwater or groundwater following extreme weather.

“It means that while our network is operating the best it can, there's much less room for the sewerage and can cause problems with flushing toilets in homes, particularly those downstairs.

“Flooding and drainage is complicated, with many different owners and responsibilities.

“We look after the sewers, but the Environment Agency have responsibility for groundwater and fluvial flooding, and your lead local flood authority, usually the county council, manage the risk of groundwater flooding and the provision of alternative facilities.

“We know it's hugely frustrating, but these problems will get better once these water levels reduce and mean there's more room in the sewer.”