Readers have shared their photographs and videos of a legendary locomotive as it travelled through the area on Saturday.

The Sir Nigel Gresley passed through Grantham en route from London to York.

The locomotive holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways - achieved when it reached 112mph on May 23, 1959.

The 'Sir Nigel Gresley' having just emerged from Stoke tunnel near Grantham. | Photo: Paul Clark

The impressive sight was enjoyed by many of our readers. Vicky Wood commented: “Saw it, an awesome steam train.”

Julie Cox was feeling nostalgic as she said her dad was firing the day the speed record was broken.

After Michelle Louise shared a video from her bedroom window, Timothy Auckland revealed that the land where she lived was once home to Grantham’s Railway Locomotive shed.

He added: “To see a steam engine on the main line is a special thing.”

The Sir Nigel Gresley was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the Great Northern/London and North Eastern Railway.

In the station. | Image: Kieran Evans

The train caught many people's attention. | Image: Matt Seymour

The locomotive pulled through Grantham. | Image: Kyle Presley

Through a nostalgic lens. | Image: Lisa Pepperdine

Some just saw the impressive steam eruptions as it passed by. | Image: David Wood.

Built in Doncaster, it entered service in 1937 and is known for its stunning blue livery.

It’s one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable trains in the world.