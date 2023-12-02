A reader has shared about their “excellent” experience at Grantham Hospital’s urgent treatment centre.

I would like to express my appreciation to everyone at our new UTC at Grantham Hospital for the care they gave me when I recently broke my wrist.

We were there for six hours but the care I received was excellent.

Grantham Hospital

We are so lucky that we have this facility.

The waiting room was very busy all the time we were there, so whether our wait was due to volume of people or shortage of staff I don’t know.

At least it is being used so hopefully we will be able to keep it, unlike the other facilities that were taken away.

Sandra Rosling, Jubilee Avenue