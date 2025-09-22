A team of pom dancers is fundraising to help pay for their trip to the world championships in Florida next April.

Sapphire, a team of girls aged between 12 to 15, have become the first squad from the Lincolnshire Cheer and Dance Academy (LCDA) to earn an invite to the prestigious AllStar Worlds, which take place in Orlando from April 16-19, 2026.

The LCDA U16 pom squad that will go to the US for the 2026 world champs. Image: LCDA

Not only that, but they have done it after being together for less than a year and will compete in the International Under-16 Pom category.

“Words can’t describe how proud we are of this incredible team,” said head coach Amanda Phillips-Massen, who set up the academy in 2016 after she spent almost two decades living in Tenerife.

“In their very first season together at LCDA, they have worked with resilience and now they’ve achieved something truly extraordinary.

“These girls are not only talented dancers but also share a great friendship.

“That bond and dedication has carried them all the way to the world stage.”

The Grantham-based group won their place after becoming ICE Virtual 2025 champions, who hold grassroots cheer and dance competitions throughout the UK, as well as being runner-up at the Future Cheer championships in Barcelona earlier this year.

However, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help make their appearance at the world championship a reality, with an initial goal of £1,000 to help cover costs.

“Bids [the cheer terminology for an invite] aren’t given freely,” Amanda said. “They are awarded to exceptional athletes who have displayed that they have what it takes to compete in the USA and at the highest level in the challenge for the World Champion title.

“The USA is the home of cheerleading and pom-style dance, and for any athlete in this incredible team of eight the prospect of competing in America was a dream until now.

“This team of dedicated athletes and coaches have an abundance of talent, charisma and sparkle, but sadly these qualities do not fund this unforgettable lifetime experience.”