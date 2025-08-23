The Railway Inn on Queen Street, Spittlegate was often where injured travellers were taken, due to its close proximity to the railway station, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In January 1874 a serious railway accident was reported in the Grantham Journal and a special edition was produced to relay all the gruesome details to its Victorian readers.

Queen Street in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The accident occurred at Barkston Junction, just north of the Peascliffe tunnel. The Scotch Express was travelling south and was due to arrive at Grantham station at 7pm, when it was in collision with the rear of the Boston train, which was due to arrive at 7.17pm.

The driver of the express, William Cobb, was thrown from the train and sustained some burns, because the steam tubing had fractured. He managed to get up and go back to the train, where he found his fireman, 26 year old Arthur Casburn from Peterborough, in a state of collapse, badly injured with severe scalds.

Queen Street in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Arthur was taken to a house in Barkston, where he was visited by Dr Shipman, who asked for him to be transferred immediately to the Railway Inn on Queen Street, Spittlegate.

Unfortunately, he died the following day, leaving his pregnant wife Emily, and two year old daughter Amy. His son, named after him, was born two months later. Amy became a school assistant, whilst Arthur became a railway clerk.