A recycling centre was closed for more than an hour today (Tuesday) following a fire.

The fire at Grantham Household Waste Recycling Centre took place in a general waste section, with the centre closing to the public around midday and reopening at 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said the cause had not yet been fully confirmed, but it was likely to be either a battery or a disposable barbecue that had not been fully extinguished when it was put in the bin.

It is the second time in a month that the tip has been forced to close, with a previous fire on April 1 sparking renewed warnings about the safe disposal of batteries in general waste.

The council spokesman said advice on how to safely dispose of household waste, including both batteries and barbecues, was available on the authority’s website.