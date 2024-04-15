A recycling centre stopped accepting scrap metal today (Monday, April 15) as it was too full.

The Grantham Waste Recycling Centre in Alexandra Road stopped accepting scrap metal at around 2pm as the container was completely full.

The container will be emptied either tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16) morning and it will be accepting scrap metal again tomorrow, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

LCC encourages people to check its website before they travel to a waste centre.

