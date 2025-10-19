Home   Grantham   News   Article

Emergency services bring fire at Mid UK Recycling near Grantham under control overnight

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 09:53, 19 October 2025
 | Updated: 09:54, 19 October 2025

Emergency services brought a large-scale fire at a recycling facility under control last night (Sunday) after a busy evening tackling the flames.

Smoke billowed from the blaze at Mid UK Recycling on the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath from the early evening onwards.

Smoke clouds drift from the site on Sunday morning (October 19). Photo: RSM Photography
The site has suffered fire damage. Photo: RSM Photography
Police say the matter was first reported at 5.21pm — and issued a safety warning to nearby residents and motorists.

A force spokesman this morning (Sunday October 19) explained: “There is not thought to be any risk to public safety, though some smoke remains in the air.

“Police are no longer on scene and fire colleagues remain as the lead agency.”

Mid UK Recycling at Barkston Heath, the scene of a large scale fire. Photo: RSM Photography
Fire crews remain on the scene on Sunday. Photo: RSM Photography
Police say the smoke is not a public safety risk. Photo: RSM Photography
Fire damage at the Mid UK Recycling site. Photo: RSM Photography
The scene of the fire. Photo: RSM Photography
Thick smoke clouds linger on Sunday morning. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident appears to have caused serious damage to the Mid UK Recycling site. Photo: RSM Photography
The site as seen first thing on Sunday morning. Photo: RSM Photography
Smoke is still drifting from the scene of the fire. Photo: RSM Photography
High Dyke remains closed to traffic.

