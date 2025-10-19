Emergency services brought a large-scale fire at a recycling facility under control last night (Sunday) after a busy evening tackling the flames.

Smoke billowed from the blaze at Mid UK Recycling on the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath from the early evening onwards.

Smoke clouds drift from the site on Sunday morning (October 19). Photo: RSM Photography

Police say the matter was first reported at 5.21pm — and issued a safety warning to nearby residents and motorists.

A force spokesman this morning (Sunday October 19) explained: “There is not thought to be any risk to public safety, though some smoke remains in the air.

“Police are no longer on scene and fire colleagues remain as the lead agency.”

High Dyke remains closed to traffic.