One of Britain’s most luxurious trains will make a return to Grantham this weekend.

The Northern Belle, styled in 1930s Pullman splendour, will welcome passengers on Saturday, October 25, for a day of fine dining, music and breathtaking scenery, before embarking on a steam-hauled journey across the Yorkshire Dales.

A red carpet will be rolled out across the platform at Grantham Station as guests board to enjoy their first glass of champagne.

All aboard the Northern Express.

A heritage diesel locomotive will haul the train to Carnforth in Lancashire, where the steam locomotive Tangmere—a former British Rail express engine that once ran between London and the South Coast—will take over.

Travellers will tuck into a three-course brunch on the way north, followed by time to explore Carlisle’s ancient castle and cathedral.

A champagne reception will greet them on their return before musicians strike up for dinner.

As the train thunders over the moors, passengers will savour a six-course dinner with fine wines while crossing 22 bridges and passing through 14 tunnels, including the famous 24-arch Ribblehead Viaduct, which stands 104ft high and stretches a quarter of a mile.

A spokesperson for the Northern Belle said: “This is one of our most popular trips – it’s a wonderful journey on a wonderful train through some of the country’s most beautiful scenery.”

More information is available at www.northernbelle.co.uk.

Fares start from £595.