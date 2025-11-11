Belvoir Castle has said it will aim to “respond to everyone fairly” after visitors called for refunds following its fireworks night.

The historic venue’s Bonfire Night event on Friday left many guests disappointed after parking issues caused long delays and difficulties accessing the site.

The problems led to the fireworks display being delayed, and some attendees chose to leave before it began.

Organisers have acknowledged complaints and said they will review the event, though added that it was “extremely popular” and that “many people enjoyed the celebrations”.

“We take all concerns and feedback from our visitors very seriously. We will be reviewing the event and taking on board all feedback to help us improve our events for everyone in the future,” they said in a statement on Saturday.

However, many disappointed guests have since reported that their refund requests have been denied.

A similar response appears to have been sent to a number of people by the Belvoir Events Team, expressing regret that some guests faced difficulties but confirming that refunds will not be issued.

The email states: “Having reviewed our communications online and our terms and conditions, we are unable to offer a refund, but we understand the disappointment you have felt and we wish to thank you again for taking the time to write to us.”

Users have emailed The Journal and responded to social media posts to make their views known.

Beverly Willows was one of those to receive the email and described the evening as an ‘absolute shambles’. She said: “I’m 65 years old and have never in my life been to such a badly organised and dangerous event.”

Some have indicated that they are considering alternative actions, including requesting chargebacks from their banks or escalating the matter to Trading Standards.

Nicola Jerem said: “We paid for a service that should have been provided with reasonable care and skill — which the safety issues at the event prevented.”

Helen Stokes said she was “disappointed” that a generic reply had been sent to people, especially as she had health and safety concerns to raise.

Fliss Joseph said: “We were unable to get in because my children were struggling with the queues, which became frustrating for everyone, especially as one of my children is neurodivergent.

“I explained this, but they refused to refund me. I am utterly disgusted by everything.

“Money wasted on something we did not get to experience because of their lack of planning and organisation.”

The event has also resulted in a surge of one-star reviews on platforms such as TripAdvisor and Google Reviews.

The issues around refunds have been put to Belvoir Castle, with a spokesperson saying: “Belvoir Castle is reviewing all feedback about the Bonfire Night and aims to respond to everyone fairly.”

They added that there was no further update from the team at this time.