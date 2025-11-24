A village pub is set to relaunch today after it closed suddenly earlier this year.

The Gregory Arms in Harlaxton will reopen its doors today (Monday, November 24), after months of closure and refurbishment, according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page.

The pub, which closed in September following a short tenancy under Harlaxton Manor, has been redecorated and refreshed to provide a welcoming space for the community.

Harlaxton Manor closed the Gregory Arms in September, but it will reopen on Monday. Photo: RSM Photography.

The new landlords have introduced a pool table and a games machine. They plan to serve Murphy’s Stout alongside popular comfort food, including Pieminister Pies, and hope to expand their offerings soon.

“We can’t wait to meet everyone, get to know our new community, and share this next chapter with you all,” they said in their post.

Harlaxton Manor, which previously held the tenancy, confirmed it will not be involved in the pub’s reopening and declined to comment on the relaunch.

The new team has been contacted by LincsOnline but has yet to respond to requests for further details.

The reopening comes nearly a year after the pub first reopened under Harlaxton Manor’s management, which had taken over from Johnson Pub Co.

The pub reopened on December 4, 2024, after Harlaxton Manor signed a five-year tenancy for the venue, but closed nine months later.

The previous tenants had aimed to combine a traditional British pub experience with American-inspired dishes, earning praise for food and décor during their tenure.

Harlaxton Manor took over from Johnson Pub Co, a Lincolnshire family-run business, which had previously taken on The Gregory Arms in July 2023 after the former landlady, Lucy Davies, left following seven years at the pub.

Residents are invited to visit from Monday to explore the refreshed venue and meet the new team. Opening times will be confirmed on the pub’s social media channels.