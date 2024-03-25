A project to refurbish 152 council properties built with asbestos is on track to meet its April 2025 deadline.

South Kesteven District Council had raised concerns that the Earlesfield programme in Grantham, initiated in 2022, would face delays. However, the authority’s housing scrutiny committee was updated on Thursday with "good news".

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), housing and planning cabinet member, told councillors that a new contract had been signed and would start on April 1, which should see the entire project completed within a year.

Earlesfield properties are being refurbished in Grantham. | Image: United Living Property Services

A total of 42 properties should be finished by the end of next week.

"There are also monthly meetings scheduled with the housing team and United Living to monitor the progress and ensure the quality is up to standard and that the project is delivered within the allocated time and budget," said Coun Dilks.

"So, it is good news."

Coun Lee Steptoe (Lab) said the project would be 'amazing' for the estate.

"I’m absolutely delighted to say I've only had one issue raised with me in the last 10 months by a tenant… that was sorted very quickly and was a relatively minor issue.

"So, this is fantastic progress that's happening on that estate."

The Earlesfield programme was started due to the discovery of asbestos in post-war properties.

The project faced 'teething problems' from the start, with previous issues including initial communication challenges.

Residents also endured prolonged temporary accommodation beyond the initially communicated four to six weeks, causing concerns over completion timelines.