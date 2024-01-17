Progress on the refurbishment of 152 council properties in Grantham has slowed, according to a report by South Kesteven District Council.

The Earlesfield programme, initiated in 2022 due to the discovery of asbestos in post-war properties, now faces delays, with the expectation of only 42 properties being completed by the end of March 2024.

The report, scheduled for presentation to the housing overview and scrutiny committee on Monday (January 22), highlights ongoing efforts to overcome challenges.

Earlesfield properties are being refurbished in Grantham. | Image: United Living Property Services

It said: "Progress on the project continues to be made on the programme but has been slower due to contractor resources on-site.

“Discussions have been held with the contractor, and additional resources are being brought on to the project to increase the turnaround on completed properties, and the project remains on target for completion by the end of April 2025."

The project experienced a number of “teething problems” from the start, with previous issues including initial communication challenges.

Residents had also faced prolonged temporary accommodation beyond the initially communicated four to six weeks, causing concerns over completion timelines.

Leaders stated at the time that there had been swift learning, affirming that the project would have a positive impact on the community.