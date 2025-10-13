Work has begun on a key part of a bridge that will allow the structure to be moved into place on a major road outside Grantham.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road continues to take shape according to Lincolnshire County Council’s October update, with work progressing on both the west and east sides of the 3.5km route linking the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1.

On the west side, engineers have been installing the bridge launch nose - the structure that enables the larger bridge sections to be pushed into place, fixing reinforcement to the deck and replacing plywood on the cantilever formwork.

Bridge work continues while road opening remains delayed until further notice. Image: LCC

Meanwhile, on the east side, teams are installing the remaining street lights along the mainline and repairing the chevron sign at the roundabout.

September saw trestles replaced under the bridge and access stairs built on the west embankment, while east embankment surfacing reached the binder course and verges were topsoiled, with safety barriers installed.

Despite these visible advances, the relief road will not open in 2026. Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that a bridge design flaw, discovered earlier this year and costing up to £20 million, has delayed the project.

Engineers have installed a key bridge section and finished surfacing the east embankment. Image: LCC

The “bridge push” – moving the 2,500-tonne structure over the East Coast Main Line and River Witham – is expected to take around two years once it begins.

Coun Michael Cheyne (Reform), executive member for highways, previously said: “Although we don’t have an exact opening date, all engineering processes must be fully in place to avoid further delays.

“Work continues on site, and the temporary guiding structure for the bridge is under construction this month.”

Lane restrictions remain around the B1174 roundabout to allow safe access for construction vehicles and ongoing works.

Residents are advised to plan journeys accordingly.