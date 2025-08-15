A relief road will not open next year - despite being 90% complete.

Lincolnshire County Council says it will take two years to complete a ‘bridge push’ at the Grantham Southern Relief Road, and that was originally due to start this summer.

Grantham Southern Relief Road will not open in 2026. Photo: Supplied

In February, the former Conservative administration at the council confirmed that completion of the project would be delayed by a year due to a design flaw in the bridge - with the flaw costing up to £20 million. When this issue was announced, it was hoped the relief road would open sometime next year.

Gaining approvals for the new design has taken longer than expected, the council said today (Friday, August 15), and as a result, the relief road will not open in 2026.

Executive member for highways, Michael Cheyne (Reform UK) said: “I understand how frustrating this news will be for the people of Grantham, especially when 90% of the road is built and ready to use. However, it’s incredibly important that all the engineering technical processes are in place before things progress any further, to ensure the council does not end up in the same situation again.

“Although we don’t have an exact date for when the relief road will be ready to open, I can say with confidence that, once the bridge push does start, it will be approximately two years until the road can open.

“Please rest assured that I’ll be doing everything in my power to ensure this project doesn’t slip any further.”

The temporary guiding structure will arrive this month. This is “integral to accurately” sliding the new 2,500-tonne bridge over the East Coast Main Line and River Witham to its destination nearly 300 metres away.

The bridge push, once it begins, will take several months due to the need to cross the rail line during overnight periods when trains have stopped running. The bridge itself weighs 2,500 tonnes.

The rest of the structure will then be built on the east side of site, including lifting new steel beams into place. Several more months will then be spent concreting the decks, installing safety barriers, laying road surfacing and carrying out embankment works on the western lead up to the bridge.

When finished, the 3.5km route will link the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1, and leaders hope it will improve the town’s infrastructure and support growth.

“Since announcing a design error earlier this year, the scheme’s delivery partners and project team have been working tirelessly to finalise the revised details for sliding the bridge into place,” said Coun Cheyne.

“But work is still taking place on site and the new temporary guiding structure is being built as we speak, with a view to attaching it to the front of the bridge over the coming months. From there, we can start moving the bridge over top of the East Coast Main Line and River Witham once all of the project’s suppliers can agree the finer details of the launch system.”

The county council is still in the process of pursuing contractual and legal processes with a view to holding those responsible for the design error to account and recovering taxpayer money.