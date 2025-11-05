Construction continues on a major road outside Grantham, with progress on both the west and east sides of the 3.5km route.

Lincolnshire County Council has released its November update on the the Grantham Southern Relief Road which links the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1,and a new photo of progress to the major scheme.

On the west side, teams have begun installing scaffolds for welding works and started welding the launch nose, a key structure that enables larger bridge sections to be moved into place.

The latest image released by Lincolnshire County Council in their November update on the GSRR. Photo: LCC

Engineers are also welding plate stiffeners to beams and installing launch equipment.

Meanwhile, the east side has seen the installation of remaining street lights along the mainline and the repair of the chevron sign at the roundabout.

Lane restrictions remain in place around the B1174 roundabout to facilitate safe construction vehicle access.

Previous work included fixing reinforcement to the west deck, replacing plywood on the cantilever formwork, and completing the east embankment surfacing.

While significant steps are being taken, the relief road’s opening has been delayed due to a bridge design flaw discovered earlier this year, with the “bridge push” over the East Coast Main Line and River Witham expected to take around two years.