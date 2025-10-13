High-energy American rock will be appearing at a town theatre giving audiences a chance to relive the 60s and 70s.

Grantham music fans are in for a nostalgic treat this October as Creedence Clearwater Review brings The Cosmos Factory Tour to the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The show, scheduled for Thursday, October 16, at 7.30pm, promises a high-energy celebration of one of America’s most iconic rock bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre.

Sing along to CCR classics including Proud Mary and Fortunate Son.

Whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering CCR for the first time, the event promises to transport audiences back to the electrifying sounds of American rock in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The tribute band will perform tracks from the legendary 1970 album Cosmo’s Factory alongside CCR’s greatest hits, including “Bad Moon Rising”, “Proud Mary”, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and “Fortunate Son”.

Fans can also expect renditions of “Who’ll Stop the Rain”, “Run Through The Jungle” and “Up Around the Bend”, as well as CCR’s famous covers such as “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “I Put A Spell On You”.

Creedence Clearwater Review is renowned for authentically recreating the CCR experience with vintage instruments, 60s-inspired outfits, and lively stage performances that encourage audience participation.

The band has performed across the UK and Europe, including a special appearance at London’s O2 Arena VIP Lounge for John Fogerty’s guests in 2018.

Tickets for the Grantham show are priced at £23, and the performance is expected to run for approximately 2 hours 50 minutes.