Pupils at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School are celebrating after achieving an outstanding set of A-level results, marking another year of academic excellence for the school.

Large numbers of pupils have now secured places on their university courses, apprenticeships, or professional pathways, the results reflect the dedication, resilience, and talent of this year’s cohort.

Kesteven & Grantham Girls' School pupils celebrate their superb A-level results

Headteacher James Fuller praised their achievements: “We are incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished.

“They have shown remarkable commitment, overcoming challenges and working tirelessly to secure the qualifications they need for the next stage of their journeys.

“Whether heading to university, embarking on apprenticeships, or starting careers, they do so with the skills and confidence to succeed.

Kesteven & Grantham Girls' School pupils jump for joy

“On behalf of the whole school community, I congratulate them all and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

The overall A-level pass rate was 99.6%, with 37% of grades being awarded at A*-A and 67% between A*-B.

In total, 29 pupils gained at least three A grades or better.

Top performers included: Amelie Brooks 4xA* - Edinburgh University, Physics, Amy Kolbert 4xA* - TBC, Xie Yixuan 4xA* - TBC, Ella Wainwright 3xA* and 1xA – Cambridge University, Natural Sciences, Francesca Hallam-Stott 3xA* - Nottingham University, Chemistry, Daisy Patchett 3xA* - Loughborough University, Psychology, Charlotte Barr-Smith 2 A* and 2xA Durham University, Chemistry, Emmie Blatherwick 2 A* and 1xA LSE, History and Politics, Ella Broomhead 2 A* and 1xA Sheffield University, Psychology, Anna Gibbs 2 A* and 1xA Durham University, Politics and international relationships, Drisha Manoj 2 A* and 1xA Evansville University, Indiana, USA, Molly McBain 2 A* and 1xA - Edinburgh University, Fine Art, Keziah Schofield 2 A* and 1xA – Durham University, History, Ella Sutherland 2 A* and 1xA - Manchester University, Biochemistry, Matilda Trickett 2 A* and 1xA – York University, History and Politics.