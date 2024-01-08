Schoolchildren were awarded in an annual Rotary Club awards ceremony.

On the final day of term at Harlaxton Primary School, the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club paid a surprise visit to the school.

The Rotary Club presented awards to the winners of the Rotary Star Awards.

Lez Jones, president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club (far right), with Irvin Metcalfe (far left) with pupils from Harlaxton Primary School.

Lez Jones, president of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, said: “We value the opportunity to attend local schools and make these awards, and read the wonderful citations of these remarkable young people.

“This is as special for our club as it is for the young people receiving the awards. It is very rewarding for everyone.”

Harlaxton Primary School teachers selected pupils from each year that performed an act of good citizenship and went the extra mile for others.

President Lez also told pupils about the Christmas Cracker event the Rotary Club held in Harlaxton which raised over £300 for The Passage Project.

Lez Jones, president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club (third from left) presenting a cheque to The Passage Project.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club continues its support with the The Passage Project every month.

Lez also wanted to thank those who supported the Rotary Club’s events throughout 2023 and looks forward to working with the community in 2024.