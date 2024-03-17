A hospice is giving people a chance to remember their loved ones with its latest memory appeal.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has a base in Grantham Hospital, is working with artist Kevin Baumber to create feather ironworks.

The artwork will form part of ‘Feathers from Above’ display, consisting of 1,000 feather artworks on display at Auborn Hall, Gardens and Grounds, near Lincoln, from Thursday, May 2, until Sunday, May 19.

Remember a loved one with a feather ironwork. Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

The hospice is appealing for people who want to take part. A spokesperson said: “At St Barnabas Hospice we recognise the importance for those in our local Lincolnshire communities, not just those touched by hospice care, to remember their loved ones.

“Every two years we present an ironwork campaign, which consists of a bespoke, handmade ironwork that can be displayed at home or outside in the garden.”

Alongside the display days, in the evenings of May 2 and 3 there will be special opportunities for reflection.

There will be ambient music, a live saxophonist and refreshments.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can visit the St Barnabas Hospice website.

People are able to purchase a feather ironwork for £40. This also includes an engraved tag.