Householders are being reminded that their bin collections are due to change next week.

South Kesteven District Council says every bin and sack collection will be covered by the changes — including the green bin garden waste subscription service.

The stickers on bins in the South Kesteven area. Photo: Iliffe Media

The council has written to every address to explain how bin days will alter from Monday (September 15) — with an updated collection calendar also provided to every household.

The authority has also spent £5,000 putting stickers on bins to draw attention to the changes.

The council says the changes are needed to make the service ‘more reliable, more resilient and more cost-effective’.

Councillor Rhys Baker.

Coun Rhys Baker (Ind), cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We expect almost everyone’s collection to change in some way. Your collection may happen on a different day, or at a different time on the day you have now.

“Because of this, we urge residents to place the bins out by 7.30am on your revised day, as collection times may be earlier in the day than previously.

“Additional resources will be in place for the first few weeks to help householders. However, we urge residents to contact us if they are in any way confused about their new arrangements.

“If you or someone you know struggles to put their bin out, or may find this change more challenging, please contact us and we will find a way to offer support.”

Bin days are changing in South Kesteven. Photo: Submitted

Anyone concerned that they or a friend or family member may have missed information about the changes should contact the council on 01476 406544.

A postcode look-up service is also available on the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/binday

Bins and sacks will still be emptied every week on a rota system as before — with the changes only relating to the days collections are carried out.