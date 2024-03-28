A sex shop on the A1 is due to have its licence renewed next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee is set to deliberate on the renewal of the licence for Pulse and Cocktails' Sex Shop on the A1 southbound, near Grantham, on Friday, April 5.

According to a report before councillors, the establishment has been operating since April 2009 without complaints, and there have been no objections during the latest 28-day consultation period.

Pulse & Cocktails on the A1 at Stoke Rochford.

Cocktails Ltd, which oversees the business, has 17 sex establishments across the UK, including one in Saxilby, in West Lindsey.

The application will only new the licence as it stands with the opening times from 9am-10pm, Monday-Sunday.