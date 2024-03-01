A craft centre has expanded its cafe, welcomed a new creative, and is set to offer a range of workshops and experiences.

Fulbeck Craft Centre, at Manor Stables, Fulbeck, has recently undergone a renovation which has seen its Crafty Cafe more than double in size, the menu broadened and new toilet facilities opened.

The cafe’s new Craft Room is also home to the weekly Craft @ The Centre sessions, new for 2024, held from 10am to 12pm on Wednesdays.

The centre’s newly renovated cafe.

The craft centre’s resident silver jewellery maker, Elizabeth Hunt, said: “People can bring their own crafts along and have a natter and make new friends, and there’s sometimes classes where attendees can learn to make specific crafts.”

The most recent session, held on Wednesday (February 28) offered a chance to make a hand sewn notebook, and upcoming sessions will include making a floating bead necklace on March 13, and wet felting on March 27.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

The Craft Room in the cafe. From left: Jill Palmer of Fulbeck, Jo Slesser who runs the Craft @ The Centre sessions, Helen Lamont of Beckingham, Sally Beckwith of Frieston

Fulbeck Craft Centre has undergone a renovation.

Since its reopening for 2024, the centre has also welcomed a new craftsperson, potter Michelle Maloney, who runs Titterpot Design.

She joins Elizabeth, woodturner Derek Williamson and saddler Mark Bushell at the centre.

New resident potter at Fulbeck Craft Centre, Michelle Maloney, who trades as Titterpot Design.

Trainee manager, Emily Peskett, in the The Old Coach House Store.

The Crafty Cafe has been renovated.

Michelle is set to run a range of pottery classes for all levels, and her own work is inspired by folk art and 1970s storybook illustrations.

As well as offering workshops with in-house creatives and selling the wares of both them and other locally and responsibly sourced items in the Old Coach House Store, where a dedicated area has been created for Lincolnshire crafters, the centre hosts a wide variety of workshops from other visiting crafters and artists.

Upcoming workshops include pottery, mask-making, macrame, card-making, book binding and leather work.

The Old Coach House Store.

New resident potter at Fulbeck Craft Centre, Michelle Maloney.

Jill Palmer of Fulbeck in the Craft Room.

Full details of all upcoming events can be found at fulbeckcraftcentre.co.uk.

Elizabeth added: “We have increased the amount of workshops to offer a much broader spectrum of learning.”

The Crafty Cafe at Fulbeck Craft Centre.

The Crafty Cafe.

The centre’s popular monthly Artisan Markets will also be returning after being well-received in 2023, with the first of the year on March 9.

The free-to-enter markets offer a huge selection of wares from the area’s artisans, producers, growers, crafters, bakers and creators.

Fulbeck Craft Centre is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.